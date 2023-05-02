SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Stories

