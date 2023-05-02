Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several brokerages have commented on PSNY. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

PSNY opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

