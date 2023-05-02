Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($34.07) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

