Reviewing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -20.91% -53.08% -5.41% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Akumin and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akumin and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.07 -$156.76 million ($1.75) -0.34 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $15.91 million 0.40 -$18.63 million N/A N/A

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Akumin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

