Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $207.28

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.88.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 463.73 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

