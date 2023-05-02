Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $51.53

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.