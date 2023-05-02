Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MamaMancini’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MamaMancini’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MMMB opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

