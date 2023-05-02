Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Boosted by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $362.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.61 and a 200-day moving average of $344.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

