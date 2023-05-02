Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.
Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
