Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

MRO stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

