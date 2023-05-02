DA Davidson Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $217.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,046,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

