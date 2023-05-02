Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICON Public Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Smock expects that the medical research company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $11.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

ICON Public stock opened at $195.45 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ICON Public by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,232 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

