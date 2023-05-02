Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $98.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

