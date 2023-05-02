Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baytex Energy Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$648.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

