Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

GES stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guess’ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Guess’ by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

