CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $3,135,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

