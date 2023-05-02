Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers in a report released on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.13%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ROG stock opened at $159.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.80. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $273.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,666,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rogers by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

