OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

OSW stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.90.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,440,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,913 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 682,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 129,436 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 79.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

