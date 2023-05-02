Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CP opened at $79.33 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.