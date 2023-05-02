HEICO Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $170.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

