Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Lease Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Lease in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

AL stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -69.57%.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.