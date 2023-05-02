Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 187.61%. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$5.10 and a 1 year high of C$24.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

