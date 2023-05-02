William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegion Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $110.68 on Monday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.