Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Reduced by Zacks Research

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

NYSE PPG opened at $139.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

