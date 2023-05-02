Zacks Research Weighs in on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.