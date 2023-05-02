Uber Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

