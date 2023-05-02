UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.46 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

NYSE UNH opened at $495.70 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $462.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

