Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

NYSE:WH opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

