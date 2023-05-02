Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.00. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $32.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2024 earnings at $37.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $40.70 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $695.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $671.04 and its 200 day moving average is $615.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

