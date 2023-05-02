Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intel Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

INTC opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

