KeyCorp Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 3.2 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $44,187,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $23,880,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also

