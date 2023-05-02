Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2023 earnings at $13.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.

NYSE DPZ opened at $311.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

