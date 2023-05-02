Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Reduced by Analyst

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAS opened at $53.36 on Monday. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.