Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $42.36 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,197 shares of company stock worth $21,504,851 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

