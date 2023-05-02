Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.19 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,233 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.