Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLM opened at $367.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $386.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

