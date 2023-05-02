Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY23 guidance at $2.48 to $2.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.48-$2.58 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.