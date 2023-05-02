Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $671,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $556,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

