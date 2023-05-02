Enviva (EVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Enviva to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, analysts expect Enviva to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enviva Stock Performance

EVA stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. Enviva has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $10,043,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enviva by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

