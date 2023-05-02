Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

