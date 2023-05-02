Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affimed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.