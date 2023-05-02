Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY23 guidance at $6.38-6.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.38-$6.58 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

FRT opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

