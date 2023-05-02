Royal Bank of Canada Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $243.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.59. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 33,620 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in IDEX by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

