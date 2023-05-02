E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Head to Head Review

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -50.63% 2.72% 1.71% EVERTEC 36.65% 29.70% 12.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $630.10 million 2.99 -$165.78 million ($1.05) -5.94 EVERTEC $618.41 million 3.63 $239.01 million $3.43 10.06

This table compares E2open Parent and EVERTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVERTEC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for E2open Parent and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 1 1 0 2.00 EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVERTEC beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment consists of bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. The Corporate and Other represents corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses, and intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

