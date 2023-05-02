Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) versus Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Critical Analysis

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% Truist Financial 22.81% 12.37% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 2.97 $2.28 billion $0.55 7.92 Truist Financial $23.81 billion 1.76 $6.26 billion $4.49 7.02

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 3 2 0 2.00 Truist Financial 1 9 7 0 2.35

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $46.24, suggesting a potential upside of 46.69%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.