Reviewing Steakholder Foods (STKH) and Its Competitors

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Steakholder Foods to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Steakholder Foods Competitors -189.34% -26.53% -13.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$30.77 million -0.38 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.59 million 35.00

Risk & Volatility

Steakholder Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Steakholder Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 295 1154 1345 30 2.39

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.22%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Steakholder Foods competitors beat Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.