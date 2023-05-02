Reviewing American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Acquisition Opportunity and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Research Frontiers -494.26% -67.80% -58.45%

Volatility and Risk

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Research Frontiers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Research Frontiers $540,000.00 98.67 -$2.67 million ($0.08) -19.88

American Acquisition Opportunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Frontiers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Research Frontiers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Acquisition Opportunity beats Research Frontiers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers, Inc. engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs. The company was founded by Robert L. Saxe in October 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, NY.

