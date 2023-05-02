Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $20.68

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CPNG opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.40 and a beta of 1.35. Coupang has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

