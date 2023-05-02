Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $70.54 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $2.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.