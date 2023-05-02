FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCFS. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.85. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $104.75.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

