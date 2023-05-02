FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

FINW stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.27. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.